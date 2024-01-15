Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Blue Monday is considered to be the saddest day of the year. Fotolia
Why is today, Blue Monday, considered to be the saddest day of the year?
Health

Why is today, Blue Monday, considered to be the saddest day of the year?

This is the mathematical equation that was used to calculate why it should fall on the third Monday in January

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:50

Compartir

It's a Monday, in the middle of January and during winter. These reasons may already be enough to make us not exactly cheerful today on 15 January, but according to a mathematical equation, today is the saddest day of the year. It is called 'Blue Monday' and it is marked annually on the third Monday of January: but why is it so?

The establishment of this date goes back to 2005, when Sky Travel commissioned psychologist Cliff Arnall, a researcher at Cardiff University, to define the most depressing day of the year. The proposal had a business purpose: to try to sell more holidays to the public.

Arnall used a formula that took into consideration the weather, debt and regret at the end of the holiday season: W+(Dd)] x TQ/M x NA. In it, W is “weather”, D is “debt” (debts acquired over the festive period), d is “monthly salary” multiplied by the time elapsed since Christmas (T, “time since Christmas'') and Q is the frustration for having broken New Year's resolutions while M is “low motivational level” and NA, the need to take action.

In recent years, on Blue Monday it is common on social media to see messages of encouragement and resolutions to counteract what is supposed to be the 'officially' saddest day of the year. You can even find promotions of products to cheer you up and make this, according to mathematics, depressing day more bearable.

Samaritans in Spain offer the advice, “If you are feeling desperate, anxious or alone, we are here for you. Don't suffer in silence... there are a couple of ways you can get in touch: Call freephone 900 525 100 between 10am and 10pm to talk to a trained listener in total confidence or email us pat@samaritansinspain.com."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF's promotion aspirations receive a massive blow in Ceuta
  2. 2 Ryanair commits to five-billion-euro investment in Spain during meeting with PM Sánchez
  3. 3 Sheikh Al-Thani to be forced to give up half of his shares in Malaga CF
  4. 4 Firefighters rescue two dogs 'left to die' inside second-hand clothes container in Malaga town
  5. 5 An extended water drop: This is what the new 30-million-euro CaixaForum culture, art, education and science complex in Malaga will look like
  6. 6 Malaga's Alcazaba-Gibralfaro, the city's most-visited monument
  7. 7 Hospital Helicópteros Sanitarios at the forefront of cardiac interventional care
  8. 8 Cardiac arrhythmias: a curable epidemic
  9. 9 More than 800 runners sign up for first Skull endurance race in Torremolinos, and there is still time to enter
  10. 10 Cardiac arrhythmias: a curable epidemic

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad