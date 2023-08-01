Why is International Beer Day celebrated on 4 August? It's typical to finish the working week with a cold beer, but there may be even more people cracking open a can this Friday

If the end of the working week, or the searing Spanish heat isn't reason enough to get you reaching deep into the fridge for an ice-cold beer on Friday, then perhaps this will: Beer has its own special day and is celebrated worldwide this week on 4 August.

The celebration on the first Friday of every August started in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by best friends Jesse Avshalomov, Evan Hamilton, Aaron Araki, and Richard Hernandez.

Their goal was simple, and today International Beer Day has three declared purposes; to gather with friends and enjoy the taste of beers, to celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer and to unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating brews of all nations together on a single day.

Since its inception, it has grown from a small localised event in the western United States into a worldwide celebration spanning 207 cities, 80 countries and 6 continents.

Participants are encouraged to give one another the 'gift of beer' by buying each other drinks, and express noticeable gratitude to brewers, bartenders, and other beer technicians. In the international spirit of the holiday, it is also suggested that participants step out of their locally brewed comfort zone and sample a beer from another culture.

As for Spain, Spaniards are quite fond of their own brews and for good reason, as the country is Europe’s fourth biggest producer after Germany, UK and Poland and boasts some of the finest cervezas, from Victoria Malaga and Estrella Galicia in the north to Madrid's Mahou or Moritz from Barcelona.