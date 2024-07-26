Why is Grandparents' Day celebrated today in Spain?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 26 July 2024, 19:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

It is one of those dates that can go unnoticed, except for those who value their support and weight in family life. Grandparents' Day is celebrated in Spain on 26 July, a date which was proposed by the NGO Mensajeros de la Paz in 1998.

The choice of this date is not random as it was chosen as the feast day of Saint Joachim and Saint Anne, the parents of the Virgin Mary and therefore the grandparents of Jesus Christ. There is no international unanimity on this day, but in addition to Spain, the same date is celebrated in Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Honduras, Panama and Venezuela, which also celebrates it on 29 May. The commemoration also transcends to social media networks, with the hashtag #DiadelosAbuelos, which is also a trending topic today.

Although there is no total agreement on the date, there is agreement on the celebration, since throughout the year tribute is paid to the senior members of the family. In Argentina, Grandparents' Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in August, in Canada on the second Sunday in September, in Chile on 1 October, in France on the first Sunday in March (Grandmother's Day), in Italy on 2 October, in Mexico on 28 August and in Poland on 21 January. Other examples include the United Kingdom (first Sunday in October), Uruguay (19 June), Venezuela (29 May) and the United States, where it is called National Grandparents Day and is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labour Day.

In addition, there is also a unanimous international day of remembrance for older people, as the UN promotes the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons on 1 October.