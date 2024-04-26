Why is Children's Day celebrated in Spain today?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 26 April 2024, 10:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

Face masks are now pretty well a thing of the past, but the weeks of being confined indoors due to the coronavirus will still take time to fade from many people's memories. Although there were also some exceptions to be able to skip lockdown for certain people, children were one of the last groups that were allowed to leave the mandatory confinement that was imposed in 2020.

In order to remember this date, in 2020, a proposal was submitted to the government by some 1,500 organisations calling for Día del Niño (Children's Day) in Spain to be celebrated on 26 April. The petition, promoted by the Crecer Jugando foundation, was made in memory of the emblematic date on which children took to the streets again after 42 days of confinement due to Covid-19. Since then, this event has been celebrated in Spain with the aim of valuing the importance of the family and the chance to be able to spend more 'quality' time with children.

This day is celebrated in parallel with International Children's Day on 20 November, which aims to raise awareness of children's rights. In 1925, International Children's Day was first proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on the Welfare of Children. November 20 marks the date on which the Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, hence this day was chosen in various territories, including Spain, to remember the little ones of the house.