Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Día de Todos los Santos in Jimera de Líbar in Malaga province. Karl Smallman
Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
Religion

Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?

It is an important day on the calendar for people up and down the country and marks Día de Todos los Santos

SUR in English

Malaga

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 09:15

Compartir

Across the whole of Spain, the 1st November is an important date on the calendar and is a public holiday across the country.

It is Día de Todos los Santos or All Saints' Day and in other Latin countries, Day of the Dead, but it isn't a macabre event in any way. It is the day when families remember loved ones who have passed away and get together in cemeteries to visit the resting places of their relatives. Many spend a few days beforehand cleaning, painting and laying fresh flowers around the niche in preparation for the special day.

More flowers are sold at this time of the year than any other and the cemeteries become adorned with colourful floral offerings.

Families may take food to enjoy at the cemetery, especially the traditional sweet cakes such as 'huesos de santos' (saints' bones), 'borrachuelos' (drunken cakes) and 'buñuelos' (fried pastries filled with chocolate or cream; it was believed with each one eaten, a soul was saved from purgatory).

Many traditions are dying out, there used to be three consecutive masses held on 2 November, one for the souls trapped in purgatory and the other two for the families of the dead. It was also usual to go to the theatre on the day and watch 'Don Juan Tenorio' by José Zorilla, mainly because the last act is held in a cemetery and the dialogue is about death.

In other Latin countries where 1st November is celebrated as Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), families remember their dead relatives in much the same way.

In Mexico, the celebrations for the Día de los Muertos' are a mixture of Aztec and Chritian traditions. 'La Catrina' (the elegant skeleton) is an iconic figure representing death and is depicted by a female skeleton, usually grinning broadly, wearing an elegant, colourful dress. Elaborate altars are set up and decorated with candles and everyday objects that the deceased person used.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain puts in more hours to produce much less than the rest of Europe
  2. 2 Storm Celine arrives in Spain bringing rain to Malaga and a large part of Andalucía today
  3. 3 Plan to ban flights in Spain where an alternative train journey of less than 2.5 hours exists
  4. 4 Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
  5. 5 Shoppers in Spain are filling their baskets with cheaper and less fresh produce as inflation bites
  6. 6 Number of seats on flights to and from Malaga Airport this winter is up 26.3%
  7. 7 'Animal friendly' Fuengirola links with association that aims to promote bullfighting
  8. 8 Four records smashed in Malaga Half Marathon
  9. 9 Malaga CF prevail in highly anticipated local football derby
  10. 10 German supermarket chain Lidl announces plans to open in San Pedro Alcántara

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad