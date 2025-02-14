Who was Saint Valentine and why is 14 February celebrated as Valentine's Day?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:15 Compartir

A mere commercial event for some, a day on which to show their love for others. Today is Friday 14 February, which means that red roses and hearts will be displayed in shop windows, bars and restaurants around Spain and the rest of the world. This is because it is St Valentine's Day, considered to be the patron saint of lovers, which is why so many people are turning their attention to this event that celebrates love.

But why was Saint Valentine chosen for this celebration? Valentinus was a Roman physician in the second half of the 3rd century who became a priest, and who was very popular at the time of Claudius II. The emperor forbade marriages for young men because he thought that men without family burdens were better soldiers. Valentinus saw this decree as unjust and, defying the emperor, dared to hold secret weddings for couples in love. His initiative reached the ruler's ears and, as Valentinus enjoyed great prestige in Rome, the emperor summoned him to the palace. The priest then took advantage of the moment to proselytise Christianity. It is said that Claudius II showed interest in this religion, but the army and the governor of Rome, whose name was Calpurnius, persuaded him to put these ideas out of his mind.

Under pressure, the emperor ordered Valentinus to be imprisoned. Asterius, the officer in charge of putting him behind bars, wanted to embarrass and ridicule Valentinus, so he challenged him to restore the sight of his daughter Julia, who was born blind. It is said that Valentinus accepted the challenge and, incredibly, succeeded in restoring the young girl's sight. This miracle moved Asterius and his family, who converted to Christianity. Despite his deed, Valentinus remained imprisoned and Emperor Claudius ordered him to be martyred and killed on 14 February 270, making him one of the three martyrs executed during the Roman Empire.

The symbol of the almond tree

After Valentine's death, Julia, in a gesture of gratitude, planted an almond tree with pink blossoms by his grave, hence the almond tree is considered a symbol of enduring love and friendship. After Pope Gelasius I designated 14 February 494 as the first official St Valentine's Day, the feast was included in the traditional liturgical calendar and was celebrated by the Catholic Church for the next fifteen centuries. However, in 1969, under the pontificate of Paul VI and after the Second Vatican Council, St Valentine's Day was removed from the calendar.

But this holiday was already deeply rooted and remains so, hence 14 February is still Valentine's Day for all intents and purposes and the date on which love is 'officially' celebrated all over the world.