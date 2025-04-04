Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The beach that has sprung up in Toledo. RC
Fine white sandy beach magically appears in historic Spanish city following last month&#039;s storms
Environment

Fine white sandy beach magically appears in historic Spanish city following last month's storms

The new feature is attracting locals and tourists alike to the riverside spot in Toledo

J. M. L.

Toledo

Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:49

March's rainstorms that caused the Tagus river to flood as it passed through the provinces of Guadalajara and Toledo have left the Castilla-La Mancha city a gift: a beach of fine white sand that has appeared overnight on the banks of the Tagus, near the Arab remains of Las Tenerías.

The natural beach has emerged on what used to be a riverside park, where the Toledo city council was carrying out a renovation project costing 400,000 euros. The cost of the damages falls on the Spanish state body for public insurance and compensation.

However, the destruction of the park has become a tourist attraction that has opened a sun-bathing opportunity. On the downside, bathing in the river has been banned since 1972 due to water pollution.

Scientists have explained that the continuous and abundant rains in March dragged tons of sediment from the bottom, which was then moved towards the banks. As the flow of water receded, the fine white sandy beach was exposed. They concluded that the 7,000-square-metre beach is a consequence of the river recovering its "natural dynamics" for a few weeks.

