When will the winter sales start at Spain's major fashion chains?

December is synonymous with Christmas shopping but once the festivities are over, the dreaded month of January kicks in and the start of the new year can be hard on many pockets. That is why many stores are looking to encourage shopping with the long-awaited winter sales.

The official date for the start of the winter sales is 7 January and runs until 7 March, although many shops, especially online retailers, are starting before this period. During these 60 days of discounts, there are different phases. As the weeks progress and the discounted products are sold out, the discounts can go up to 70%, or even 80%.

Most shops do not officially confirm the date on which their sales begin, but the truth is that they usually hold prices until around the Three Kings on 6 January. Only a few shops such as Cortefiel, H&M and Bimba y Lola start their sales before the end of the year.

So if you are thinking about renewing your wardrobe or making some purchases, you might want to wait for the sales. Here are the dates:

Cortefiel: 28 December

H&M: 28 December

Bimba y Lola: 28 December

Mango: 2 January

Zara: 6 January

Zara Home: 6 January

Stradivarius: 6 January

Bershka: 6 January

Lefties: 6 January

Oysho: 6 January

El Corte Inglés: 7 January

Sfera: 7 January

Top tips for the sales

Spain's OCU consumers association has drawn up a series of helpful tips to bear in mind before going shopping in the sales.

1. Make lists of what you really need. Thinking about what you really need before going shopping is a good way to avoid impulse purchases.

2. Be aware that the regulations state that the products must have been part of the shop's regular offer for at least one month, and that their quality cannot be different to what it was before they were discounted.

3. Check that the discounted items keep their original price next to the discounted one, or that the percentage of the discount is clearly indicated.

4. Although some shops have special conditions for sales purchases (regarding returns, acceptance of card payments, etc.), these should be clearly indicated.

5. For online purchases, even if the product is discounted, the consumer retains the right to return the product by informing the seller within 14 days of delivery.

6. Keep the receipt for purchases. Never forget that if you lose the receipt, you also lose the right to exchange, return or complain after the purchase.

7. In case of problems and if you cannot reach an agreement, ask for a complaint form. And if possible, choose shops that are members of the consumer arbitration system: they are able to settle disputes quickly and free of charge.

8. Remember that after-sales service and the application of the guarantee are the same during and outside the sales period. Incidentally, since January 2022, the purchase guarantee was extended from two to three years.