When do the January 2024 sales start at the main fashion chains in Spain?

Wednesday, 3 January 2024
The holiday season is known for gatherings and festivities with loved ones, but it is also associated with sales and big discounts at the shops of the main fashion chains in Spain . Unlike in decades gone by, sales no longer attract the massive crowds of people looking for bargains. Nowadays, it is possible to find good prices at different times of the year, although the January sales are still a major milestone in the retail shopping calendar.
Based on previous years, the winter sales are expected to kick off across the board on 7 January . Although some online shops may open ahead of schedule, offering deals from the evening of 6 January.
Zara's sales will officially start on 7 January. However, they will open on the evening of 6 January on its website for some products, judging by previous strategies of Amancio Ortega's company.
Mango forgets the traditional January dates and usually brings its sales forward, sometimes to even before the end of the year. Generally, at the end of December, those who are members of the fashion label can access special offers. It is usual for the general public to have to wait a little longer and they usually start around 3 January .
Also in line with what has happened in previous years, the winter sales at El Corte Inglés will begin on 7 January, with the company remaining faithful to the most traditional date for these big discounts. Even so, store card members usually receive promotional offers in the days before and members of the public who go to the shops earlier may find lower prices a few days before the official start on selected items.
Zara:6 and 7 January
Handle: 3 January
El Corte Inglés: 7 January
Shein: 6 January
H&M: 28 December
Lefties: 7 January
Oysho: 7 January
Sfera: 7 January
Stradivarius: 7 January
Bershka: 7 January
Based on what happened at the beginning of 2023, Shein is expected to start its sales on 6 January. As usual, the brand offers big discounts at this time of the year.
All the major fashion brands that are taking part in the winter sales put a large part of their catalogue on sale at reduced prices.
H&M was due to launch its sales on 28 December , while customers of Cortefiel. Lefties, Oysho, Sfera, Stradivarius, Bershka will have to wait until 6 and 7 January for their sales.
