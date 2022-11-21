Spain braces for bad weather with 37 provinces on alert this Monday, 21 November, before arrival of storm Denise A highly active Atlantic front will cross the country from west to east and will reach the Balearic islands by the end of the day

Waves will be up to seven metres high in some areas. / sur

Spain is bracing itself for bad weather this Monday morning, 21 November, with yellow or amber warnings in force in 37 provinces because of wind, high seas, snow, rain and storms.

The national Aemet weather agency is forecasting successive storms and Atlantic fronts on their way, causing temperatures to plummet and bringing rain, strong winds and bad sea conditions between today and Wednesday.

Weather alerts - Monday, 21 November 2022 / AEMET

A highly active Atlantic front will cross the country from west to east today and will reach the Balearic islands by the end of the day, leaving in its wake cloudy skies, rain and occasional storms. The rain will be heaviest in Galicia, the Cantabrian coast and western Pyrenees, while in the Balearics and along the Catalonian coast showers and possible storms are likely this evening.

In the south-east of the country skies are expected to be mainly clear with occasional cloudy intervals, and in the Canary Islands it will be mainly cloudy with the chance of some light rain most probable in La Palma.

Warning for Malaga

In Andalucía there will be strong winds and seas will be particularly rough off Malaga, Almería and Granada, Aemet says, while in Aragón a yellow warning is in force in Teruel due to strong winds and in Huesca for rain, as well as an amber warning for snow.

An amber alert has also been issued for rough seas off Asturias and Cantabria, and in Galicia, in La Coruña, Lugo and Pontevedra, there is also a yellow warning for heavy rain.

Yellow warnings due to strong wind are in force in Navarra and an amber warning is in force in Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya in the Basque Country because of rough sea conditions.

Winds could gust at speeds of 60 to 70 kilometres an hour in much of mainland Spain and the Balearics, or even up to 90 kph in mountain regions, the Cantabrian coast and, this afternoon, the Mediterranean area.

On Tuesday the wind speeds will drop, although there will still be some strong or very strong gusts until midday on Wednesday.

Worse as the week goes on

Sea conditions are expected to get worse as the week goes on, with waves five or six metres high on Monday and six to seven metres on Tuesday as storm Denise hits the country. Early on Wednesday waves could reach seven or eight metres off the Eastern Cantabrian coast.

Along the Mediterranean the waves are likely to be between two and four metres high, or up to five metres in Menorca.