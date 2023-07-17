Watch as police in Spain seize two protected wild cats that had been traded illegally Guardia Civil officers are investigating the individual that bought the felines, who even allegedly walked them in public areas. A man and a woman are also being questioned in connection with animal trafficking offences

Spain's Guardia Civil police force is investigating a person as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals, as he possessed a pair of wild cats (Caracal caracal), considered a protected species in the country.

Officers are also questioning a man and a woman as allegedly being responsible for the trafficking of a protected species, as they were the sellers of the animals.

The felines were found on a property located in the municipality of Santiurde de Toranzo (Cantabria) and had been sold in the province of Toledo. These animals are protected species included on the CITES convention list.

The investigation began when the Guardia Civil's Seprona nature protection service became aware of the possible existence of two wild cats on a property in the municipality of Santiurde de Toranzo (Cantabria). The owner of these felines was even, allegedly, taking them out for walks in public areas.