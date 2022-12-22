Watch live as Spain's Christmas lottery draw gets under way Millions around the country watch to see how 2.52 billion euros are shared among thousands of ticket-holders

Spain's Christmas lottery got under way at 9 o'clock this Thursday morning when the huge drums full of balls started turning in front of an expectant audience in Madrid's Teatro Real.

After two years with Covid restrictions this year all 416 seats in the theatre were expected to be filled, to witness how the draw distributes the 2.52 billion euros in prize money up for grabs.

Precautions in place this year reflect concerns that the high-profile ceremony could have been targeted for an attack by radical environmentalists. "Additional security measures have been put in place, to prevent incidents like those in the museums," said a government official.

A highlight of the pre-Christmas period in Spain, the draw always takes place on 22 December. It lasts several hours and is followed by millions on TV, radio and internet, all of them waiting expectantly for the big prizes, including the top prize the Gordo itself, to come out of the drum.

Have you been lucky this year?

Check your Christmas lottery ticket numbers for 2022 here in our free online checker. Enter the number of your décimos, one at a time, and then click 'buscar'...

Children from Madrid's San Ildefonso school "sing" the numbers and their corresponding prizes as the balls drop out of the revolving drums, in a tradition that goes back more than 300 years.

The large drum, made of brass and bronze, weighs more than 850 kilos and has been in use for 16 years.it contains the 100,000 balls representing the numbers in play.

The smaller drum contains 1,807 balls with the prizes, among them the famous Gordo.