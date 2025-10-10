Watch as firefighters end five-hour 'happy birthday' music ordeal after locals complain

L. Guillén / SUR Murcia. Friday, 10 October 2025, 10:45 Share

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, firefighters in Murcia had to go to a school in the Javalí Viejo area. Neighbours in the area alerted the authorities because of the noise of a recording of Happy Birthday which had been playing over the school's outside loudspeakers for more than five hours.

No queríamos fastidiar el cumple a nadie, pero... ¡No eran horas!😅



Martes 04:30 h, una dotación se desplazó a un cole de Javalí Viejo para desconectar el sistema de megafonía



La canción llevaba sonando desde las 23:00 horas 🤯



De tus amigos los Bomberos, feliz cumpleaños 🎂 pic.twitter.com/IaT8Ly1Lbm — Bomberos Murcia (@BomberosMurcia) October 8, 2025

According to reports the song was blasting at full volume, on a loop, from 11pm until 4.30am when firefighters finally disconnected the sound system. The Murcia fire department joked on social media: "We don't want to spoil anyone's birthday, but that wasn't the right time for it."