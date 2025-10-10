Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The firemen in the school grounds in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Bomberos Murcia.
112 incident

Watch as firefighters end five-hour 'happy birthday' music ordeal after locals complain

The song was blasting at full volume, on a loop, from 11pm until 4.30am from loudspeakers in the playground of a Murcia school

L. Guillén / SUR

Murcia.

Friday, 10 October 2025, 10:45

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, firefighters in Murcia had to go to a school in the Javalí Viejo area. Neighbours in the area alerted the authorities because of the noise of a recording of Happy Birthday which had been playing over the school's outside loudspeakers for more than five hours.

According to reports the song was blasting at full volume, on a loop, from 11pm until 4.30am when firefighters finally disconnected the sound system. The Murcia fire department joked on social media: "We don't want to spoil anyone's birthday, but that wasn't the right time for it."

