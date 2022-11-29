Warning over dangerous substances in three popular mascara products The Consumers and Users Organisation claims mascaras from Mercadona, Maxfactor and Chanel contain traces of nickel and formaldehyde

The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) warns that three popular mascara products from Mercadona, Max Factor and Chanel should not be used on a daily basis after tests were carried out. The products are: Max Factor Divine Lashes, Deliplus Maxi Volumen (Mercadona) and Chanel Le Volume.

The investigation found up to thirty harmful substances ranging from heavy metals, including lead and cadmium, to petroleum derivatives. These substances were found in three well-known brands, in addition to traces of dangerous toxins nickel and formaldehyde.

Nickel can induce skin sensitivity problems and allergies. Formaldehyde also causes skin sensitivity problems and is a possible carcinogen.

Both nickel and formaldehyde are banned in cosmetics and yet they appeared in the tests. According to the EU Cosmetics Regulation there are several substances that are considered harmful and are banned. However, their presence at a trace level is allowed if they have not been added deliberately, if there are no technical means to eliminate them, or if the manufacturers have no indications that their product causes harm.

The OCU warns that this is a lax regulation that focuses more on the interests of companies than on the health of citizens. In the case of these three mascaras, the OCU advises that they should not be used on a daily basis and, in the case of suffering from allergies or sensitivity, they should be avoided.