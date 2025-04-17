Warning from Repsol in Spain: watch out how you install your butane cylinder at home

C. L. Thursday, 17 April 2025, 15:01 Compartir

Butane is still the main source of energy for cooking or heating in many Spanish households, which is why fitting the butane cylinder correctly is essential. In theory, this is a simple process. However, many households are unaware of the correct technique.

That's why Repsol's experts offer a detailed guide on how to connect, change and maintain your domestic butane installation.

The following three steps explain how to connect several gas cylinders:

- You will need specific equipment: a 'Y' type connector or an automatic change valve system.

- Connect the Y-connector to the cylinder valves. Make sure that all connections are tight.

- Check the connections in the same way as with a single cylinder.

Connecting the cylinder

For the correct installation of a single butane cylinder, Repsol recommends the following steps:

- Place the cylinder in an upright position, on a flat surface and at a close distance from the appliance that will use the gas, such as a cooker, but still maintaining a safe distance. It is also important that the room where it is located is well-ventilated.

- Make sure that the cylinder and all components of the installation are in good condition.

- Remove the orange seal from the cylinder valve by pulling the tab. Do not use sharp objects. If you have a spare cylinder, it's a good idea to keep the seal to protect the valve.

- Attach the regulator properly to the cylinder valve: lower the black ring at the bottom of the regulator with your fingers until it fits correctly; you should hear a clear "click".

- Open the gas regulator valve: the opening position is usually represented by a flame symbol; when you are not using your butane gas appliance, we recommend that you close the regulator valve.

- Once the regulator valve is open: if you're going to ignite any appliance (such as a heater or portable stove), make sure it is ready to be used safely.

Changing the cylinder

Repsol's experts also explain how to change a butane cylinder in a home. Follow these steps:

- Close the regulator valve completely and make sure that you have proceeded correctly.

- Disconnect the regulator from the cylinder valve by lifting the black ring on the bottom of the regulator with your fingers.

- Remove the empty canister and place the new one in the same location.

- Connect the new one in the same way as explained at the beginning.