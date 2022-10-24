Spanish airline cabin crew call strike action every weekend until February next year The Stavla union said they will strike on Fridays, Sundays, Mondays and on public holidays until 31 January 2023 to demand a pay increase of 13.4% for this year

Vueling cabin crew in Spain have decided to hold strikes every Friday, Sunday, Monday and on public holidays between 1 November 2022 and 31 January 2023, to put pressure on the company into giving them a 13.4% pay rise. The Stavla union has said that the staff cannot continue in the present “precarious wage situation” while a new collective bargaining agreement is being negotiated.

Sources at Vueling said the decision is regrettable and that this is not the time to create division instead of joining forces to build the future of the airline. They also said the union has asked for salary increases totalling 33% between now and 2025 but that would be “unviable” for the company because it would lose competitiveness and would have to make some staff redundant.

Vueling reached an agreement with the CC OO union for a 6.5% pay rise back in August, but Stavla rejected it. The strike action which has just been announced is not supported by the CC OO.

This is the latest in a series of strikes by airline staff which began in the summer. Ryanair crew began theirs early in the season and they are still taking action from Thursdays to Sundays, although it is now receiving less support. Iberia Express and easyJet also suffered from strike action in the summer.