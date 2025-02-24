Spain to support Ukraine with a 1-billion-euro aid package

Olatz Hernández Monday, 24 February 2025, 13:45 | Updated 13:59h. Compartir

Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez has announced that his government will grant Ukraine a 1-billion-euro military aid package. The initiative, which parallels a 3.5-billion-euro aid package from the EU and the support of other countries, consolidates solidarity for Ukraine on the third anniversary since Russian troops invaded their neighbouring country.

'24.02.2022' - this is the date when the war in Ukraine began. Today, it illuminates the façade of one of the EU's institutions. Marking the anniversary, several locations are holding key events amid concerning and isolated discussions between Washington and Moscow. In Brussels, foreign ministers are discussing support for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia, while the UN is voting on a resolution from its base in the US. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, is joined by other European officials, including the head of the Spanish government - Pedro Sánchez - in Kyiv, where she announced that the EU will grant Ukraine 3.5 billion euros in March.

Von der Leyen, together with António Costa, president of the European Council, and Roberta Metsola, head of the European Parliament, has called for "maintaining solidarity" with Ukraine. Three years after the Russian invasion, European leaders appeal for "continued support for Kyiv, in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" that takes the needs of Ukraine as a priority.

EU foreign ministers approved the sixteenth package of sanctions against Russia, which targets aluminium imports and the 69 new vessels from Putin's 'shadow fleet'. The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that Ukraine must be supported "more than ever" and stressed that the EU and Kyiv "cannot be outside the peace negotiation". "No agreement can work without us. Europe and Ukraine must agree before any deal is sealed," she said.

Among the 27 foreign ministers, there has been a united front in support of Kyiv. Belgian foreign minister Maxime Prévot stated that it is "completely unacceptable to put Russia and Ukraine on the same level. There is an aggressor and a victim". Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares said that peace "cannot be a reward for the aggressor" and must be "lasting", involving "the democratically elected government in Ukraine as well as the Europeans". His Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, stated that Europe must speak "with one voice" on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. "No peace in Ukraine without Ukraine," he said, addressing Donald Trump’s peace plan.