Spain's largest media group cancels Russian contracts This is not just a symbolic move by Vocento, publisher of SUR in English, as Russian companies are some of its biggest suppliers

The CEO of Vocento, Spain's largest media group, has announced that it is cancelling all contracts and commercial relations with Russian companies and individuals in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This will have a major impact on Vocento, as Russia is one of the group's main suppliers of paper. The group owns 12 publications, including SUR, and Russian companies also supply it with software and other equipment. The measure announced by Luis Enríquez will also affect other lines of business of the group, which has diversified greatly in recent years into other aspects of communication as well as events and gastronomy.