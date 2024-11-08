Video | More than 30 cars swept away after another torrential downpour hits Spain

Cristian Reino Barcelona Friday, 8 November 2024, 13:02

Heavy rains caused flooding in the town of Cadaqués in the Girona region early this Friday morning. The downpours fell mainly in the mountainous area surrounding the town, and the rain sent the water level in the streambed soaring to levels that exceeded one metre in height. The images at around 3am were spectacular, with the force of the water dragging cars down to the beach. A total of 35 cars parked in the area were affected. The effects of a 'Dana' weather depression have hit Catalonia hard this week, but this Friday's downpours were not the result of this meteorological phenomenon. However, 100mm of rain was recorded in a short period of time.

Fortunately, no personal injuries were reported. The town's mayor, Pia Serinyana, told Catalunya Ràdio that the town council hall had warned against parking in the riverbed due to the risk of flooding from heavy rain with an amber alert. Some residents, however, complained that they had not received any warning and that if they had been alerted they would not have left their cars parked in the area.

The dragged cars ended up hitting the bridge over the stream on the town's beach, which caused a blockage, flooding the lower part of the town and affecting the ground floors of homes and commercial premises.

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has called for maximum caution in the face of heavy and torrential rain. The head of the Catalan government has made his teams available to the mayor. By mid-morning, a huge crane had been removing the cars one by one. Episodes of heavy rain have also been recorded in the Empordà towns of Begur, Palafrugell and Platja d'Aro.