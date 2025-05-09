A Spanish vet's view on whether cats should be taken out for walks like dogs

Veterinarian Victor Algra on whether cats should be walked like dogs: 'They don't function the same way'

Having a pet at home is more fashionable than ever: according to data from the Spanish association of the pet industry and trade (Aedpac), there are more than 28 million pets in Spain. Of these, nearly six million are cats, which have gained ground in households compared to dogs - the most common pets - thanks to their independence and temperament.

However, for some years now, many cat owners have decided to start taking them out on the street and walk them on a leash, as if they were dogs. This is a new trend that has become widespread, but that has also generated a lot of debate among experts, with two very clear sides: those who defend it and those who strongly oppose it.

Víctor Algra is a vet who often visits Spanish TV show 'Zapeando'. During his latest appearance, he took the opportunity to shed light on this question and give his opinion. Can we really take our cats out for a walk?

Vet Víctor Algra clarifies whether cats can be walked like dogs

"It's the 'cat-dog' question taken to the extreme," said comedian Nacho García during the show. As the presenters said, not everyone deems the practice beneficial for cats.

Algra said that, "although it may seem obvious", we must bear in mind that cats and dogs are completely different animals, with different needs. "Walks don't serve the same function for them. Some people think of a cat as a small dog, but such outdoor walks can be more stressful than fun for the former," said the vet.

Algra explained what happens to most cats when they go out. "They enter a world of smells, different sensations, strange noises and unknown beings, and they may not cope the best," he said, highlighting the importance of each particular animal's personality in how it would react.

It may be beneficial for some cats, but always with precaution

The vet said that, although not all cats are ready to walk outdoors, there are some that can easily cope with it and for which it can even be beneficial. "There are some very brave and exploratory cats that enjoy walks, so the first thing is to understand our cat well before subjecting it to unnecessary stress."

Algra suggested that cat owners follow a few steps before taking their pets out on a leash, even if the cat demonstrates bravery and confidence at home. First, it is best to get them used to the harness at home and not force them to go out if they are not ready.

"The moment we go out for the first time, we have to choose a quiet place. During the walk, they are in charge," concluded the animal specialist.