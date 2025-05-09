Low-cost petrol station in Spain explains why its fuel damaged dozens of cars

David Maroto Valencia Friday, 9 May 2025, 16:25 Compartir

The 'low-cost' petrol station that caused numerous serious breakdowns in dozens of cars in the Alaquàs area in Valencia has issued a statement to explain the reason for the technical failure and has said that it will cover the repair costs to the affected drivers.

The company, which is associated with the Ballenoil firm, received multiple complaints earlier this week from customers who claimed to have experienced problems with their vehicles after refuelling at its service station.

They alleged, after measurements were taken at local garages, that the fuel was " three parts water", which would have caused the engines to stop metres after the fuel was supplied.

The statement published by the company stated that "due to a technical failure at our Alaquàs facility, there was an external water leakage in the 95 petrol tank, causing breakdowns in the vehicles of several of our customers". They have received a total of 37 complaints to date.

After detecting and recognising the fault that caused the failures, the company interrupted the supply of fuel and contacted those affected to pay for the repairs as appropriate, in full cooperation with the relevant authorities.

"We apologise to all those affected and we are actively working on their compensation," the company said, explaining that customers can contact the company by calling the freephone number: 900 730 760 or by emailing tarjeta@ballenoil.es.

"At Ballenoil we are firmly committed to the quality of our products and to excellence in service. We deeply regret what happened and will continue to work to regain the trust of our customers," the statement concluded.