Urgent reminder for rail passengers who want to continue travelling for free on Spain's trains The current Renfe passes for regular users of the local and medium-distance services, issued at the start of the year, can only be used until Sunday 30 April

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's national train operator Renfe is reminding users of its Cercanías, Media Distancia and Rodalies trains that the free travel passes issued for the first four-month period of the year expire on 1 May.

Passes for the second four-month period of the year will be valid from 1 May, which is also a public holiday throughout Spain. So far 143,000 new free travel passes for regular commuters have been issued (79,000 for Cercanías and 64,000 for Media Distancia) for the second four-month period, valid from 1 May to 31 August, 2023.

The passes can be acquired at any time during the period of validity via the Cercanías Renfe app, or in the case of Media Distancia season tickets through the Renfe website and at stations or self-service machines. To do this, the customer must be previously registered.

Although the rail journeys are free of charge, a deposit for the passes of 10 euros is required for Cercanías and Rodalies services, and 20 euros for the Media Distancia service.

Payment by credit or debit card will allow the deposit to be automatically refunded once 16 journeys had been made during the four months.

Passengers who have used the free travel card in the first four months of 2023 will now be refunded the deposit, provided they had completed 16 trips.