EuroMillions issues urgent warning about prize scam
Fraud

EuroMillions issues urgent warning about prize scam

Fraudsters are becoming increasingly sneakier when posing as companies and institutions in an attempt to lure their victims

C. L.

Madrid

Friday, 25 April 2025, 14:01

Scams are proliferating and fraudulent emails, suspicious calls and messages are becoming more common. Fraudsters are also getting sneakier in posing as companies and institutions when asking victims for their data.

The EuroMillions lottery organisation has now warned of a scam that poses as the organisation. In recent months, there has been an increase in fraudulent emails informing victims that they have won the EuroMillions, which is one of the most popular lotteries in Europe. Scammers send messages, claiming that the recipient has a winning ticket, even if they never bought one.

The fake emails follow a common pattern: the scammers inform the victim that they have been selected as the winner of a million-euro prize in the EuroMillions draw. To claim the supposed prize, the victim must provide personal information, such as name, address and even bank details.

In some cases, a small "fee" or "tax" is requested for the prize to be obtained. This generates immediate profits for the scammers and allows them to access bank accounts.

The official EuroMillions lottery organisation has informed users that these emails have nothing to do with them. On its website, the organisation urges those who receive these messages to delete them or report them to the police authorities. In addition, the organisation reminds the public that it would never inform winners through unsolicited emails, let alone ask them for bank details or advance payments.

The most obvious sign of a fraud is that one cannot win a prize if they have not purchased a ticket.

