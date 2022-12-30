Under-60s in Spain given green light to get their fourth Covid jab The Public Health Commission has also recommended that children aged between six months and 59 months should have the pediatric dose if they are at risk from the virus

Spain’s Public Health Commission has decided that anyone under the age of 60 who wants a fourth Covid-19 vaccine can have one, as long as they have no risk factors and there is no medical reason for them not to have it.

At its latest meeting the Commission also agreed that children aged between six months and 59 months should have the pediatric dose of the Covid vaccine if they are considered at risk from the virus.

Booster jabs

The Commission also called on the population who have not completed the Covid vaccination programme or have not been vaccinated at all against the virus to do so. It stressed the importance of the booster jabs in vulnerable members of society such as the over-60s, residents of care homes, medical staff and under-60s with risk factors or who are immuno-suppressed.