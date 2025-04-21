Two-year-old girl drowns at a water park in Spain

Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Monday, 21 April 2025, 09:40 Compartir

A young girl died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a swimming pool in Taurito, in the municipality of Mogán in Spain's Gran Canaria holiday hotspot. According to local media it was a two year old girl who was the victim of the incident at the Lago Taurito water park.

Eyewitnesses told the news outlet Canarias7 that the child drowned when she became trapped under some mats floating in the water.

The incident happened at around 4pm, when a minor was reported to have been pulled out of a swimming pool with symptoms of drowning, and the emergency services were immediately alerted.

The child was in cardiorespiratory arrest and basic and advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres were performed on her. Despite their best efforts, they were only able to confirm her death.

The water park facilities were temporarily closed while the rescue and resuscitation efforts were carried out on the child.

Firefighters were also involved in the response by securing the area for an air ambulance to land that had been sent to the area. The Local Police force and Civil Protection volunteers also collaborated. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation.