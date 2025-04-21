Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Promotional image of the water park. Tauritopark
Two-year-old girl drowns at a water park in Spain
112 incident

Two-year-old girl drowns at a water park in Spain

The young child drowned when she became trapped under some mats floating in the water, according to eyewitnesses

Laura Bautista

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Monday, 21 April 2025, 09:40

A young girl died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a swimming pool in Taurito, in the municipality of Mogán in Spain's Gran Canaria holiday hotspot. According to local media it was a two year old girl who was the victim of the incident at the Lago Taurito water park.

Eyewitnesses told the news outlet Canarias7 that the child drowned when she became trapped under some mats floating in the water.

The incident happened at around 4pm, when a minor was reported to have been pulled out of a swimming pool with symptoms of drowning, and the emergency services were immediately alerted.

The child was in cardiorespiratory arrest and basic and advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres were performed on her. Despite their best efforts, they were only able to confirm her death.

The water park facilities were temporarily closed while the rescue and resuscitation efforts were carried out on the child.

Firefighters were also involved in the response by securing the area for an air ambulance to land that had been sent to the area. The Local Police force and Civil Protection volunteers also collaborated. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Injury-hit Carlos Alcaraz suffers record-ending Barcelona Open final defeat
  2. 2 Lowly Yeclano stun Antequera CF in big blow to promotion aspirations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two-year-old girl drowns at a water park in Spain