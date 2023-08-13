Two-year-old child drowns in a swimming pool in Dénia

Sections
Highlight
Todo Alicante
Dénia
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 21:44
Compartir
A two-year-old child has died this Sunday, 13 August, in Dénia (Valencia) - on the Mediterranean coast of eastern Spain - as a result of drowning, according to the emergency services. Sources told TodoAlicante the death happened in the swimming pool of a private home.
Two units of the Dénia Local Police, two units of the National Police, a basic life support ambulance and another from SAMU were sent to the scene. The sources said that despite having tried CPR manoeuvres, nothing could be done to save the child's life.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.