Two-year-old child drowns in a swimming pool in Dénia The incident happened at a private home in the Valencia region town on the Mediterranean coast of eastern Spain, according to the emergency services

A two-year-old child has died this Sunday, 13 August, in Dénia (Valencia) - on the Mediterranean coast of eastern Spain - as a result of drowning, according to the emergency services. Sources told TodoAlicante the death happened in the swimming pool of a private home.

Two units of the Dénia Local Police, two units of the National Police, a basic life support ambulance and another from SAMU were sent to the scene. The sources said that despite having tried CPR manoeuvres, nothing could be done to save the child's life.