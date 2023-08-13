Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SAMU ambulance at the scene of the incident. Tino Calvo
Two-year-old child drowns in a swimming pool in Dénia

Two-year-old child drowns in a swimming pool in Dénia

The incident happened at a private home in the Valencia region town on the Mediterranean coast of eastern Spain, according to the emergency services

Todo Alicante

Dénia

Sunday, 13 August 2023, 21:44

Compartir

A two-year-old child has died this Sunday, 13 August, in Dénia (Valencia) - on the Mediterranean coast of eastern Spain - as a result of drowning, according to the emergency services. Sources told TodoAlicante the death happened in the swimming pool of a private home.

Two units of the Dénia Local Police, two units of the National Police, a basic life support ambulance and another from SAMU were sent to the scene. The sources said that despite having tried CPR manoeuvres, nothing could be done to save the child's life.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad