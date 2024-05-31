Two-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at his home in Toledo

J.M.L. Toledo Friday, 31 May 2024, 16:15 | Updated 16:32h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A two-year-old boy drowned in Spain on Thursday in a private swimming pool in Santa Cruz de la Zarza (Toledo). The little boy was at a detached property with his parents and, due to circumstances that the Guardia Civil is investigating, ended up at the bottom of the pool at his home without his mother and father realising what was happening to the child.

His parents found him in the pool at around 11am and, after pulling him from the water, rushed him to the town's health centre. At the medical facility, the health staff tried to resuscitate the child, but in the end they could do nothing to save his life and were only able to certify the child's death.

The tragic death of the youngster has caused a great shock in this small town of 4,200 inhabitants where many of its residents have opened their private swimming pools in recent days due to the high temperatures. In fact, on Thursday a maximum temperature of nearly 36C in the shade was recorded in Santa Cruz de la Zarza.