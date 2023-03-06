Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The wreckage of the aircraft. Twitter / @SocialDrive_es
Two injured after Pegasus traffic helicopter crashes in Spain

112 INCIDENT ·

The pilot and a DGT observer were slightly injured after the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing near Madrid

R.C.

Madrid

Monday, 6 March 2023, 09:31

A Pegasus helicopter from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) crashed on Sunday morning, 5 March, when making an emergency landing in the Robledo de Chavela municipality, in the Community of Madrid region.

The Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) union reported on its official Twitter account, there were two people travelling on board the aircraft, an official and the pilot, and both were slightly injured.

The organisation went on to wish for the speedy recovery of the crew of the damaged helicopter.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and air crash investigators are working to discover the reason for the accident.

