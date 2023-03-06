Two injured after Pegasus traffic helicopter crashes in Spain

The pilot and a DGT observer were slightly injured after the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing near Madrid

A Pegasus helicopter from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) crashed on Sunday morning, 5 March, when making an emergency landing in the Robledo de Chavela municipality, in the Community of Madrid region.

Desde AUGC deseamos una muy pronta recuperación de los tripulantes del helicóptero de la #DGT #Pegasus que ha sufrido un aparatoso accidente al estrellarse el mismo está mañana en Robledo de Chavela. pic.twitter.com/Xm8kn4qKmV — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) March 5, 2023

The Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) union reported on its official Twitter account, there were two people travelling on board the aircraft, an official and the pilot, and both were slightly injured.

The organisation went on to wish for the speedy recovery of the crew of the damaged helicopter.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and air crash investigators are working to discover the reason for the accident.