Two German tourists arrested in Spain for indecent exposure and reckless driving

Sergio Díaz Arcediano Murcia Friday, 16 May 2025, 10:21 Compartir

The Local Police in the Murcia region of Spain have arrested two women of German nationality on charges of indecent exposure, reckless driving, disobedience and resisting arrest. The events unfolded last Friday near the Nueva Condomina shopping centre, when the tourists were spotted performing sexual acts in public.

According to La Verdad, it all started when a driver alerted the authorities after witnessing one of the women masturbating in an open back truck, while her companion filmed her with a mobile phone. A police patrol went to the scene, finding the two women completely naked. La Opinión de Murcia reported that the tourists were filming a pornographic video.

When they became aware of the police presence, the women involved fled along the A-7 motorway, endangering other drivers. During the pursuit, the women performed dangerous manoeuvres, including changing lanes without signalling, until they were finally intercepted by four patrol cars.

The tourists showed an aggressive attitude during their arrest and will face four charges, including a fine of 150 euros for exhibitionism. The authorities have highlighted the seriousness of the events and the swift reaction of the officers to ensure road safety and public order.