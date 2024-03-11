More than twenty passengers injured, one very seriously, after holiday trip coach crash in Spain

J. Varela Mallorca Monday, 11 March 2024, 15:39 | Updated 15:51h. Compartir Copiar enlace

What was supposed to be a pleasure trip has turned into a nightmare for fifty people travelling on an Imserso coach on the road from Sant Llorenç to Son Servera on Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands this Monday morning (11 March). More than twenty passengers were injured - one very seriously, five seriously and seventeen slightly - after the vehicle left the road and fell from a height of two metres.

The government-subsided Imserso scheme offers affordable holidays for retired people in Spain

According to initial reports, the accident happened at around 10am at kilometre 5 of the road. The bus was carrying around 50 people and most of them - including the driver - escaped unhurt despite the seriousness of the accident.

Guardia Civil officers confirmed that the coach driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs and an investigation has been opened to find out the circumstances of the accident.

📢Actualització accident autobús:@SAMU061IB ha traslladat 27 persones (24 ferits i 3 familiars)



🚑5 pacients a @SonEspases (🚁1 en helicòpter)

🚑10 pacients @HManacor

🚑5 pacients @SonLlatzer

🚑5 pacients H. de Llevant

🚑 2 pacients H. de Muro



17 ferits lleus

7 ferits greus pic.twitter.com/Dqn4tht1k4 — Servei de Salut de les Illes Balears (IB-SALUT) (@ibsalut) March 11, 2024

The most seriously injured passnger, a 67-year-old woman, was transferred from the scene by air mabulance to the Son Espases hospital in Palma, along with four other patients. Of the rest of the injured, ten were taken to Manacor hospital, five to the Llevant hospital, five to Son Llàtzer hospital and two to Muro hospital.

Fire and rescue crews from the Manacor and Artà stations also attended to the injured, along with the Guardia Civil, Local Police from Son Servera and Sant Llorenç, as well as professionals from the Official College of Psychology of the Balearic Islands.