Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The scene of the coach crash. Emergències 112 Illes Balears
More than twenty passengers injured, one very seriously, after holiday trip coach crash in Spain
112 incident

More than twenty passengers injured, one very seriously, after holiday trip coach crash in Spain

The vehicle, carrying 50 people, left the road in Mallorca in the Baleric Islands this Monday morning

J. Varela

Mallorca

Monday, 11 March 2024, 15:39

Compartir

What was supposed to be a pleasure trip has turned into a nightmare for fifty people travelling on an Imserso coach on the road from Sant Llorenç to Son Servera on Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands this Monday morning (11 March). More than twenty passengers were injured - one very seriously, five seriously and seventeen slightly - after the vehicle left the road and fell from a height of two metres.

The government-subsided Imserso scheme offers affordable holidays for retired people in Spain

According to initial reports, the accident happened at around 10am at kilometre 5 of the road. The bus was carrying around 50 people and most of them - including the driver - escaped unhurt despite the seriousness of the accident.

Guardia Civil officers confirmed that the coach driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs and an investigation has been opened to find out the circumstances of the accident.

The most seriously injured passnger, a 67-year-old woman, was transferred from the scene by air mabulance to the Son Espases hospital in Palma, along with four other patients. Of the rest of the injured, ten were taken to Manacor hospital, five to the Llevant hospital, five to Son Llàtzer hospital and two to Muro hospital.

Fire and rescue crews from the Manacor and Artà stations also attended to the injured, along with the Guardia Civil, Local Police from Son Servera and Sant Llorenç, as well as professionals from the Official College of Psychology of the Balearic Islands.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green lines trialled on roads in Spain, but what do they mean?
  2. 2 Weekend rain gives much-needed boost to drought-stricken reservoirs which serve Malaga and Costa del Sol
  3. 3

    Spain remembers the 192 victims of 11-M terror attacks in Madrid, twenty years on
  4. 4 Community pool confusion on the Costa amid drought crisis almost trebles the price of water tankers
  5. 5 This is the Costa del Sol school in which 32 different nationalities co-exist
  6. 6 Police locate rest of skeleton after human bones found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains
  7. 7 Willow, the iconic Mississippi paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina, finally set to be removed and scrapped
  8. 8 Malaga CF's winning run brought to a disappointing end
  9. 9 Goalkeeping heroics earn Antequera a point in Madrid
  10. 10 Malaga-born Brahim Díaz chooses to play international football for Morocco over Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad