Tributes pour in as Andalucía mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II Condolences and messages have been coming in from British and Spanish communities in the region, politicians and mayors along the Costa del Sol

Since the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached Spain and the Costa del Sol yesterday evening, tributes have been coming in from the British and Spanish communities as well as regional and local politicians.

The important relationship between Andalucía and the United Kingdom goes back a long way and the respect and affection that the different communities have for the Queen has been expressed by many.

The UK's ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, tweeted: "The passing of The Queen is a moment of great sadness. I deeply appreciate the many, many expressions of sympathy from all our Spanish friends."

Meanwhile, the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain released the following statement:

“In these lines we would like to express our deepest condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest living monarch in the history of the United Kingdom and a woman who always held her strength in moments of hardship.

Since her ascent to the throne in 1952, Elizabeth II has been dedicated to the service of the country and to strengthening international relations. Images of her official visit to Spain in 1988, the visit of the King Felipe and Queen Letizia to United Kingdom in 2017 and other moments that show her care for our country will be forever held in Spanish history and memory. Her care has had an undoubtable impact in the friendliness between the two nations and in the prosperity of their citizens and businesses.

Aida García, President of the British Chamber, considers that the death of Queen Elizabeth II “signifies the loss of such an important figure of the 20th and 21st century and that without her such a huge part of recent history would not exist. Her legacy is hugely significant.”

The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain stands united in the pain of the Royal Family, the British people and the Commonwealth.

May her soul rest in peace.”

"With great sadness we bid farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As President of the Spanish Partido Popular, I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty’s family and to all the people of the United Kingdom in a such a day when an entire nation mourns," said Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía said in a tweet, “Queen Elizabeth II leaves an inerasable mark on history and in the heart of the United Kingdom. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and a hug from Andalucía to the British people. Rest in Peace."

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre, who on Monday 5 September was awarded an honorary OBE for his support of the British community and relations with UK, tweeted: “Elizabeth II, one of the most important personalities of the modern world, an example of service to her country. Her death signals the end of an era. My condolences to Hugh Elliot and to UK in Spain for the death of the British monarch. Rest in Peace."

"On behalf of Torremolinos, I would like to convey my condolences to the United Kingdom and to the British people, who reside in the city, for the tragic loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We value her legacy and her commitment to duty to Britain. Rest in peace," said the mayor of the Costa del Sol town.

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, tweeted in English “With Queen Elizabeth II ends an era that has marked the history of the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

All my love to the British people, especially those who by choice are residents of Marbella and the visitors who return every year.”

Mayor of Benalmádena, Victor Navas tweeted, again in English, “My condolences to the British people, especially the 5,218 British residents of Benalmádena, on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Rest in Peace.”

Francisco Salado, president of the Diputación de Málaga tweeted, "The province of Malaga has an important British community. From here I am sending to all of them my condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Also of course to the royal family and all citizens of the United Kingdom."