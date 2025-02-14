Trial of Spanish football association boss over Jennie Hermoso World Cup kiss wraps up

SUR Malaga Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:52 Compartir

The trial of the former president of the Spanish football association entered its final stage this week. Luis Rubiales is accused of sexual aggression and coercion after kissing the captain of the Spanish football team, Jennie Hermoso, on the lips during the presentation of the FIFA Women's World Cup to that winning team in 2023.

Pictures of the kiss went around the world and unleashed a chain of outrage and legal action that has climaxed in the equally well-publicised trial in Madrid over the last two weeks.

The accusations have centred on two issues: on whether Hermoso gave permission to Rubiales for the kiss; and secondly, on whether attempts were then made by Rubiales or his entourage to get the women's captain to back down on accusations.

Hermoso denied in court that she had given permission to Rubiales and said that the head of Spanish football had not "respected her". "My boss was kissing me and that should not happen," she explained.

Rubiales' side in the trial, meanwhile, employed a lip reader to study recordings of the incident on the podium in Australia. He said in court that Rubiales had in fact asked, "Can I give you a little kiss?" to Hermoso. Her reply though was not visible or audible.

Rubiales said in his testimony: "I am completely sure that she gave me consent. And there was no music [playing]."

Also in the dock are the former coach of the Spanish team, Jorge Vilda; former men's team director, Albert Luque; and ex-head of marketing at the RFEF football association, Rubén Rivera. All are accused of attempting to coerce the player into toning down the significance of what had happened.

Rubiales has said he did not send "directly or indirectly" the three to pressure Hermoso, although Hermoso's brother testified that he had been asked by Vilda to get his sister to "take the heat out" of what had happened by recording a video, which those on trial deny.

The prosecution is asking for two and a half years for Rubiales and a year and a half for the other three. The judge will retire this week and then take the normal several days to reach a final verdict.