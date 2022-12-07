Two trains collide in Barcelona with 150 people injured The crash caused minor injuries and took place on a suburban line at the Montcada i Reixac - Manresa station

A train crash at the Montcada i Reixac - Manresa station, Barcelona, has left 150 people with minor injuries. According to a tweet from the medical emergency services (SEM), three people with minor injuries were transferred to health centres.

The accident occurred when one train collided with the other from behind at around 7.50am on Wednesday morning. Following the collision, Renfe activated the protocol for this type of incident with the collaboration of the Civil Protection and SEM, which sent 18 units to the scene; Catalan police also attended.

One hour after the incident, the Catalan fire brigade confirmed the affected train had been evacuated. Shortly afterwards, trains on lines R4, R7 and R12 were restored to service in both directions on a single track between Montcada Bifurcació and Terrassa, Barcelona, according to Renfe.

Renfe said that the causes of the accident are being investigated.