Trainee police officer dies after motorcycle crash with ambulance being driven wrong way down Madrid street The ambulance driver, a 46-year-old man, has been arrested for an alleged crime of reckless homicide

Jordi Duart Olmos, a 27-year-old National Police trainee officer died on Saturday after his motorcycle was in collision with a Samur-Civil Protection ambulance that was being driven in the wrong direction in the Retiro district of Madrid, according to reports.

The young man was stationed in Usera and was going to work when the incident happened, at around 7.30am, at the junction of Avenida Ciudad de Barcelona and Calle Cafeto. The young man died at the scene, said a spokesperson for Emergencias Madrid.

The Municipal Police force in Madrid has taken charge of the accident report and is in charge of carrying out the investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

According to Spain’s ABC newspaper in its digital edition, the ambulance driver, a 46-year-old man, has been arrested for an alleged crime of reckless homicide. He was apparently driving along the street in the wrong direction despite not going to any emergency.

The National Police mourned the loss of the trainee officer with a message on its Twitter account: “Our deepest condolences and affectionate hug to the family and friends of our colleague Jordi, a trainee police officer stationed in Madrid. He died this morning in a traffic accident when he was going to go on duty”. The Government delegation in Madrid also posted, "We convey our condolences and send our love to the family, friends and colleagues of the National Police trainee, Jordi Duart Olmos, an intern at the Usera-Villaverde Police Station, who died in a traffic accident," it said.

Duart, born in Valencia in 1995, had been training since last summer, according to police sources. He was due to be sworn in this June.