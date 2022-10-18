Two Spanish tourists die in a hot air balloon accident in Turkey There were 28 passengers and two crew members in the basket, when the balloon was forced to make a landing after an 'unexpected' increase in the wind conditions

Two Spanish tourists have died and three others have been injured in a hot air balloon accident in Cappadocia, Turkey. The incident happened this morning, Tuesday 18 October. The flight left Kavak at 7.25 am and was forced to make a forced landing at 8.50 am, local authorities confirmed.

Apparently, the cause was an "unexpected" increase in the wind that surprised the balloon operators and that, it is believed, was not forecast or included in any weather alert. The balloon crash landed in Nevşehir, where the emergency services rushed to attend to those affected.

Two women with Spanish passports died as a result of the violent impact with the ground. They were María Christiana Baltrons and Dolors Masana, aged 62 and 64 years old, according to Turkish media. There would be three other Spanish tourists injured, although at the moment there is no fear for their lives.

At the time of the accident, there were 28 passengers and two crew members in the basket. The Governor of Nevşehir, İnci Sezer Becel, visited the accident scene. He confirmed that "the hot air balloon with registration number TC-BBR belongs to a private company." He also announced that an investigation has been opened to clarify the causes of the accident.