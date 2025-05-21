Tottenham fans go wild in Bilbao: broken traffic lights and beer baths

Juanma Mallo Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 14:46 Compartir

Tottenham fans vandalised the streets of Bilbao in Spain's Basque Country on Tuesday. Supporters of the London team, who are playing this Wednesday's Europa League final in the San Mamés stadium against Manchester United, took over the Licenciado Poza area of the city.

Apparently, there was no better way to celebrate and have fun than to smash two traffic lights and pour rivers of beer over the streets, while chanting. The crowd-control unit arrived to the scene to prevent things from getting out of hand.

The Tottenham fans celebrated as if their team had already won. They chanted "Oe, oe, oe" and "Lo, lo, lo, lo", as one of them carried the broken traffic light, before it was thrown to the ground. The fans proceeded to stamp on the pieces and kick them until they were completely smashed. Later, they targeted another traffic light.

Throughout the afternoon, the Spurs fans made the Licenciado Poza area their stage, turning it into their base in Bilbao. Symbolically, the area is where Bilbao's Athletic fans gather.

Around 5pm, the crowds were so big that traffic had to be cut off. A trumpet player joined the chants and the fans even played with a ball.

Manchester United fans also appeared and bathed their rivals in beer. Luckily, there were no altercations. Some fans even played the classic prank on cars 'if you don't honk, you can't pass', until they started climbing on traffic lights and smashing them.