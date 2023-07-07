Three-year-old boy dies after being left in parked car on hot, sunny day in Pontevedra, Spain The mother apparently went to work after forgetting to drop the youngster off at the centre where he was supposed to be looked after

A three-year-old boy died in the Pontevedra municipality of O Porriño this Friday, 7 July, after spending several hours being left forgotten inside a vehicle parked in a dirt car park, on a sunny day with high temperatures.

A private individual alerted the 112 emergency services at around 4.50pm requesting urgent medical assistance for a child, and the health service, Guardia Civil officers and the Local Police of O Porriño were notified. Members of the Grupo de Intervención Psicológica en Catástrofes e Emerxencias, which is part of the Colegio Oficial de Psicología de Galicia (Galicia Association of Psychology) were also informed.

However, the 061 medical team sent by 061 could only confirm the death of the child, who was inside the car. The Guardia Civil said the death of the child could have been due to heat stroke, although an autopsy will determine the cause of death now the investigation has been opened.

Sources consulted by Europa Press explained that the child's mother apparently was confused and went to work without leaving the child at the centre where he was to be looked after. When the father went to pick up the child from the centre in the afternoon, the alarm bells went off.

After learning of the tragic event, O Porriño town council has decreed three days of official mourning and has decided to suspend the Porrigalia festivities, scheduled for this weekend.

The mayor of O Porriño, Alejandro Lorenzo, conveyed to the family of the little boy, residents of the municipality, on behalf of the entire council, "the most sincere condolences and offered the outstretched hand of the council for everything they need in these difficult times".

Apart from the suspension of the festivities scheduled for this weekend as a sign of respect and mourning, the flags of the town hall are already flying at half-mast.