Three tourists arrested in Spain for beating up a policeman after mistaking him for a thief The plainclothes officer was actually trying to prevent the theft of a watch at the time. His attackers were later tracked down to a hotel

Several tourists brutally attacked a plainclothes officer of the Barcelona Urban Guard on Tuesday, after mistaking him for a thief when he was actually trying to prevent a robbery.

The incident happened in the city’s Plaza del Mar and the alleged attackers were tracked down to a hotel and arrested charged with a crimes against authority and for the police officer’s consequent injuries.