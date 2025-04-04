Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft is installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2022. Reuters
Three Spaniards arrested in Kazakhstan for trying to sneak into Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome
Three Spaniards arrested in Kazakhstan for trying to sneak into Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome

Spain's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Spanish nationals have now been released

Leire Moro

Leire Moro

Friday, 4 April 2025, 16:50

The Kazakh authorities have detained three Spanish citizens and an Australian close to the Russia-owned Baikonur Cosmodrome - a key facility in the Eastern giant's space programme. According to Russian news outlet Ria, the detainees were accused of attempting to gain unauthorised access to the space station. Spain's Foreign Ministry has now confirmed that they have been released.

The Spanish Embassy in Astana is in contact with them to provide consular assistance.

Baikonur is located in Kazakhstan, but controlled by Russia under a lease agreement. It is the oldest spaceport in the world and one of the most strategic ones. It is located about 2,500 kilometres from Moscow and has been the scene of historic milestones in space exploration, such as the launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957 and Yuri Gagarin's voyage in 1961.

Baikonur is a closed site with strict security measures. In addition to its launch pads, it has critical infrastructure such as an oxygen and nitrogen production plant, airports, railways and pipelines. Despite Kazakhstan's independence in 1991, Russia retains control of the base under a lease agreement that will cost it 115 million US dollars per year until 2050.

