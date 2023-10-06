Why is World Smile Day celebrated today, 6 October, and how will you mark it?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

It's Friday, the first one of the month and the good weather continues: do we need any more reasons to smile? Well, you can add one more: it is the date chosen to promote good humour across the planet. The first Friday of October every year is designated as World Smile Day, so this year it is marked today, on 6 October.

The day is celebrated all over the world with the intention that, for at least one day a year, we should be kind to others in order to "spread joy", as its slogan says "Do an act of kindness – help one person SMILE!”.

The idea came from the American artist Harvey Ball, the original creator of the Smiley Face in 1963. This famous emoticon is a face in the shape of a mostly yellow circle with two black dots as eyes and an ellipse as a mouth. The designer died in April 2001 and the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was founded in his honour. The foundation is the official sponsor of World Smile Day, which has been held annually since 1999, and raises funds each year for various charities.

When we smile and laugh, our body releases endorphins, which makes us feel happier and less stressed. Here are some of the benefits of smiling:

- Smiling increases the level of happiness. When you smile your brain produces serotonin and endorphins which are the natural happiness hormones.

- Smiling reduces stress levels. A smile will relax you and with it the people around you, favouring interpersonal relationships.

- A positive attitude helps you to cope with problems or illnesses.

- It increases the feeling of pleasure and well-being. Smiling enhances your sense of humour – you will be able to see the funny side of many situations.

- It makes you more attractive. When a person smiles, it conveys joy, positive energy and improves your physical appearance.