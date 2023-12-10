This is the wine with the best quality-price ratio in Spain's supermarkets, according to the OCU

This is the best value for money wine in the supermarket, according to the OCU.

Spain is a country of wines, with a multitude of options to choose from. There are many options, from reds to whites, an infinite number of designations of origin and prices to suit all budgets. In fact, the alternatives to choose from when it comes to buying wine here makes it really difficult to decide which one to take home.

In an effort to solve this problem, the national OCU organisation of consumers and users carried out a comparison of the best aged red wine varieties that can be bought in most supermarkets in Spain. A total of 31 Crianza red wines from 13 different designations of origin were analysed with the objective of finding the best option in terms of quality and price.

In order to make its decision, the OCU took into account several factors such as the colour of the wines, their aromas and the sensations they leave in the mouth. After their analysis, the OCU pointed out that most of them have an alcohol content of between 13% and 15%. They also said that practically all the wines had satisfactory levels of additives and did not present acidity problems.

After studying in detail all the characteristics of the wines, the OCU declared the Sangre de Toro wine as the winner. This variety offers exceptional quality at a very affordable price: 4.89 euros per bottle in the Carrefour supermarket chain.

On the other hand, discounting the relationship between quality and price, there is another wine that stood out above the rest. In this case, if only the organisation's tasting notes are taken into account, the best rated wine was Abadía San Quirce Crianza 2019, a D. O. Ribera del Duero wine, which achieved a total of 93 points out of 100.