This is the new quit smoking drug that is available on the public health system in Spain

Since February, the public health system in Spain has been financing a new drug called Todacitan to help smokers quit.

The active ingredient of this drug is cytisine, a plant-based substance with a similar but weaker effect to nicotine. "The use of Todacitan allows a gradual reduction of nicotine dependence by relieving withdrawal symptoms," its manufacturers state.

Spain's OCU organisation of consumers and users points out that cytisine is more effective than nicotine patches and gum, and less effective than varenicline (the active ingredient in the drug Champix, which has been withdrawn from the market). "We know that compared to placebo, cytisine increases the likelihood of quitting smoking by more than three times," the OCU said.

In clinical trials, the OCU found that six months after the end of treatment, 22% of people who had used cytisine remained smoke-free compared to 15% of those who had used nicotine-based products. However, compared to varenicline, at six months follow-up, 11.7% of those who had used cytisine remained smoke-free compared to 13.3% of those who had used varenicline.

Todacitan is contraindicated in people with heart problems such as unstable angina, recent heart attack, or arrhythmias. It is not prescribed for those who have had a recent cerebrovascular event, are pregnant, or for breastfeeding women.

It is also not recommended for people more than 65 years of age, those under 18 years of age and those with liver or kidney problems due to the limited clinical experience of use in this group.

The most common side effects are increased appetite, weight gain, dizziness, irritability, mood changes, anxiety, increased blood pressure (hypertension), dry mouth, diarrhoea, skin rash, aggravation and vomiting.