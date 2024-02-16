Is this the most difficult supermarket to get into in Spain? A video uploaded on social media has sparked huge interest after it showed just how complicated it is to enter this Mercadona store

A customer's video showing how difficult it is to enter a Mercadona supermarket in Barcelona has gone viral.

The video uploaded on TikTok which has accumulated more than a million views and thousands of reactions shows the Mercadona supermarket at number 110 Carrer de Nàpols in Barcelona. As the person who shared the video, @fernavarro_1, tells us in the footage, it takes around a minute and a half to enter the store from the moment you pass through the first door until you reach the supermarket shelves.

The reason for this is none other than the peculiarity of the building in which the supermarket is located, which has a large entrance area divided into several corridors and staircases. As soon as the shopper enters, they then must find two consecutive automatic gates, which then leads to a space with lockers and an area to leave the trolleys. After this large hall, there are two flights of stairs that lead down to a new corridor that finally leads to the supermarket itself.

The entrance is so long that at one point there is a giant sign pointing customers in the right direction to find the entrance to the supermarket. On the right hand side are the lifts to go down, but it is also possible to go down the stairs, as the user on TikTok showed in the video, taking the path with the longest distance travelled.

Among the different reactions to the video, where you can see the entire route, the user uses quips: "It was already dark when I left Mercadona, I went in yesterday".

"This is not a Mercadona, it's an escape room", "the entrance is in Barcelona and the exit is in Seville" or "Oh my God, this is worse than Ikea, you know when you go in but not when you come out", are some of the comments about the video on social media.