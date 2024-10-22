Lamborghini supercar in Guardia Civil livery turns heads on the Costa del Sol

Jorge Herrero Murcia Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 09:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A Lamborghini high-performance sports car in Guardia Civil colours has caused a stir on social media in Spain.

In some parts of the world, law enforcement agencies have adopted supercars as a key tool in their fight against criminal organisations and illegal street racing. It sends a strong message that law enforcement is equipped to meet any challenge, even those at 300 kilometres per hour. Dubai, for example, has adopted this, incorporating models such as the Audi R8, the Bugatti Veyron and the Lamborghini Aventador into its police fleet.

On the occasion of the Hispanidad and the Virgen del Pilar day on 12 October, Spain's Guardia Civil presented its own version of a luxury supercar, a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, to commemorate the patron saint of the police force.

The modified Lamborghini has its origins to Murcia, more specifically in Alguazas, where the company Radikal World is based. The company specialises in the sale and rental of luxury cars. Radikal World, with the Guardia Civil's approval, modified the vehicle to give it an aesthetic reminiscent of Guardia Civil's patrol cars. The supercar, in its original version, has a starting price of almost 300,000 euros.

The Huracán Sterrato, limited to only 1,499 units, is a Lamborghini special edition with 610 horsepower that reaches a top speed of 260 kilometres per hour and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

An advertising partnership

Although the car is not intended for actual policing duties, its eye-catching livery has turned it into a high-impact advertising platform, so much so that Radikal World shared several videos on its TikTok profile, where the presentation of the supercar accumulated more than three million views.

The unveiling of the Guardia Civil liveried Lamborghini took place on 12 October, the celebration day of the patron saint of the Guardia Civil, and was displayed on the streets of Marbella, causing a great stir on social media. However, due to the nature of the collaboration, a series of special permissions were required to use the image of Guardia Civil.