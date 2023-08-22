Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is the cool product from Mercadona that has gone viral in Spain this summer
Shopping trends

There has been a massive demand for the product normally stocked on the shelves of the Spanish supermarket giant because of the effect it produces

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 13:04

Fans, air conditioners, ice-cream... any remedy is good to help beat the heat in Spain this summer. And in this list of items to combat the heatwave, a product from supermarket giant Mercadona has slipped in, priced at just 2.50 euros.

The product was designed for tired muscle relief in the feet and legs, through the cooling effect produced by the menthol it contains in its ingredients.

However, on social media networks many users have praised the cooling sensation that it produces to the point, according to some people, that it is even necessary to cover up.

The products low price and the effectiveness that users claim to beat the heat are the main points that have made this product go viral, although there are differences of opinion about its use on the whole body, beyond the feet and legs.

