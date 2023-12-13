This is the chocolate product that has been banned in Spain for 18 years but is still available in Finland

Ideal Granada Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 18:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A chocolate product that has been banned from sale in Spain for 18 years is still available and a big seller in Finland.

Chocolate cigarettes were probably one of the most successful confectionary products at the time and those born before 2005 in Spain are more likely to remember it: the year the product was stripped from supermarket shelves. Most European countries followed suit shortly afterwards and banned it, except for Finland.

The chocolate product dates back to 1906, when Milton Hershey became one of the greats of the United States thanks to this creation. In the heart of Times Square, at 48th Street and Broadway Avenue, is the famous sweet store, Hersheys, where this candy was marketed for 100 years before it was banned in Spain.

The milk chocolate cigarettes were very popular at the time Spain established an anti-tobacco law. It established a range of measures against smoking, especially by controlling its sale, but it also sought to limit consumption and advertising of tobacco products.

"The sale of sweets, snacks, toys and other objects in the form of tobacco products that may be attractive to minors is prohibited," the law stated.

Buying them today can only be done through an online store, where they can be found at different prices, or by going to Finland, since the chocolate product is still legal in the Nordic country. Interestingly, Finland is one of the three countries with the lowest percentage of smokers, with 10%, while Spain has more than twice as many with 23%.