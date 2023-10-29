This is the 2024 work calendar for Spain, with 12 holidays and nine common to whole of country

AND. P. Compartir Copiar enlace

The 2024 work calendar includes a total of 12 holidays, of which nine will be common throughout Spain, the same number as this year, according to a resolution of the Department of Labour published last Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE). To these 12 days are added two regional holidays.

In 2024 they will be a public holiday throughout Spain on Monday, 1 January (New Year); Saturday, 6 January (Epiphany of the Lord); Friday, 29 March (Good Friday); Wednesday, 1 May (Labour Day); Thursday, 15 August (Assumption of the Virgin); Saturday, 12 October (National Day of Spain); Friday, 1 November (All Saints); Friday, 6 December (Spanish Constitution Day) and Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day).

There are other common holidays that the regions can move to another day. This has happened with Thursday, 28 March (Holy Thursday), which will be a holiday throughout Spain except in the Valencian region and Catalonia, but not with Saturday, 6 January, Three Kings Day, which all regions will celebrate on the usual day.

Regions are free to take a holiday on the Monday following the national holidays that fall on a Sunday.

December 9th (Monday following the Immaculate Conception) will be a festival in Andalucía, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Murcia and Melilla; Thursday, 25 July (Santiago Apóstol) will only be a holiday in Cantabria, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country, and on Tuesday 19 March (San José) it will only be a holiday in Murcia and the Valencian region.

The list of nine festivities common to the entire country in 2024 is as follows:

- 1 January: New Year (Monday)

- 6 January: Epiphany of the Lord (Saturday).

- 29 March: Good Friday (Friday).

- 1 May: Labour Day (Wednesday).

- 15 August: Assumption of the Virgin (Thursday).

- 12 October: National Day of Spain (Saturday).

- 1 November: All Saints (Friday).

- 6 December: Spanish Constitution Day (Friday).

- 25 December: Christmas Day (Wednesday).

The celebration of several holidays on a Monday or Friday, means several long weekends next year. This is the case with Monday,1 January; Friday, 1 November and Friday, 6 December.

In the regions that have chosen to celebrate Holy Thursday (28 March), there will be a four-day “puente”, and in five regions (Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Navarra, Basque Country and La Rioja ) this “puente” will be five days long as there is a holiday on Easter Monday (1April) .

The BOE resolution specifies that in Catalonia and the Valencian region, in addition to the 12 national holidays paid, a recoverable paid holiday has been established, which means that if workers enjoy that additional holiday, they will have to make up for hours not worked.

In the case of the Valencian region, the recoverable paid holiday has been set for Monday, 24 June (San Juan), while Catalonia must choose between 6 January, 1 April, 24 June and 26 December (San Esteban).

Holidays by regions

- Andalucía: January 1, January 6, February 28 (Andalucía Day ), March 28, March 29, May 1, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, December 9 and December 25.

- Aragon: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, April 23 ( Aragon Day ), May 1, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, December 9 and December 25.

- Asturias: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, May 1, August 15, September 9 ( Asturias Day ), October 12, November 1, December 6, December 9 and December 25.

- Balearic Islands: January 1, January 6, March 1 ( Balearic Islands Day ), March 28, March 29, April 1, May 1, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6 and December 25.

- Canary Islands: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, May 1, May 30 ( Canary Day ), August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, and December 25.

- Cantabria: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, April 1, May 1, July 25, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, and December 25.

- Castilla-La Mancha: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, May 1, May 30, May 31 (Castilla-La Mancha Day), August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, and December 25.

- Castilla y León: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, April 23 (Day of Castilla y León), May 1, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, December 9 and December 25.

- Catalonia: January 1, January 6, March 29, April 1, May 1, June 24, August 15, September 11 (National Festival of Catalonia), October 12, November 1, December 6, December 25 and December 26.

- Extremadura: January 1, January 6, February 13, March 28, March 29, May 1, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, December 9 and December 25.

- Galicia: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, May 1, May 17 (Galician Literature Day), July 25 (National Day of Galicia), August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6 and December 25.

- Region of Madrid: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, May 1, May 2 (Feast of the Region of Madrid), July 25, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, and December 25.

- Region of Murcia: January 1, January 6, March 19, March 28, March 29, May 1, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6, December 9 and December 25.

- Navarra: January 1, January 6, February 28 (Andalucía Day), March 28, March 29, May 1, July 25, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6 and December 25.

- Basque Country: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, April 1, May 1, July 25, August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6 and December 25.

- La Rioja: January 1, January 6, March 28, March 29, April 1, May 1, June 10 ( Monday following La Rioja Day ), August 15, October 12, November 1, December 6 and December 25.

- Valencian region: January 1, January 6, March 19, March 29, April 1, May 1, June 24, August 15, October 9 ( Day of the Valencian region ), October 12, November 1, December 6 and December 25.