The low-price petrol station that is already in 38 provinces in Spain

Plenergy, the low-price service station company, has officially reached 300 petrol stations in Spain and Portugal after its latest openings in the regions of Madrid, Andalucía and Valencia.

These recent inaugurations consolidate its position as the undisputed leader in litre sales and turnover in the low-price service station sector. In addition, this growth also affected employment, as the company increased its workforce, bringing the total to more than 1,000 employees, including those in the company's offices and at refuelling points.

The company opened 69 new outlets in 2024, which happened organically, without the need to franchise or flag stations. This annual record is expected to be broken this year, as Plenergy expects to add another 70 stations, 15 of them in Portugal. This year's goal will bring the total to more than 370 petrol stations by the end of the year and consolidate its leadership in the energy sector.

The 300th station, located in Torrejón de Ardoz, is now open to the public, with 24-hour service. Like all the stations, it has automatic pumps, state-of-the-art surveillance and security systems, a free inflation machine and customer service at the foot of the runway during daytime hours.

CEO of Plenergy José Rodríguez de Arellano said: "The opening of our 300th station marks a milestone in Plenergy's strategic expansion and endorses our leadership in the sector. This organic growth reflects our ability to respond to growing customer demand, always offering the best quality fuel at the best price. We will continue to expand in strategic locations to consolidate our presence and remain the first choice for mobility in Spain and Portugal."

With these new openings, Plenergy is now present in 16 Spanish regions and 38 provinces. The region with the highest number of petrol stations is Andalucía, with a total of 69, followed by Valencia (65) and Madrid (49). New gas stations are planned in the coming months in Madrid, Cantabria, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country.

The company plans to reach 500 operational stations by 2027, maintaining its commitment to offer the most competitive prices in the market. "The demand for fuel continues to be a fundamental pillar for mobility and our priority is to guarantee maximum efficiency and quality. Our commitment is to adapt to what customers demand at all times, ensuring a high quality service that is accessible and at the best price," said Rodríguez de Arellano.