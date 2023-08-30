Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Barquera de Filandón during the championship. J. M. M.
This is Barquera de Filandón, the best Spanish mastiff in the world

This is Barquera de Filandón, the best Spanish mastiff in the world

The top dog took first place at the World Dog Show held in Switzerland

El Norte

El Norte

León

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 15:02

Compartir

Several Spanish mastiff dogs from the province of León, in the north of Spain, have continued to pick up international awards. But this time the prize is the highest one can aspire to. Barquera de Filandón, exhibited by breeder José Manuel Moncó, has been proclaimed absolute world champion of the breed.

The recognition was delivered at the prestigious World Dog Show, the canine world championship that took place in Geneva (Switzerland).

Diploma accrediting Barquera de Filandón as the best Spanish Mastiff in the world.

Barquera de Filandón obtained the maximum score from the judges with the highest rating of excellent, a result that marks the bitch as the world champion within the Spanish Mastiff breed.

Serena de los Zumbos, world champion in the junior category.
Laura Domínguez and Tarzán de Valdehuida.

In the young mastiff category, two world champion awards also went to León province. The female winner was Serena de los Zumbos, a bitch bred by Mario Alonso Martínez from León and owned by Álex Langa, originally from Granada. On the other hand, in the young male category, the prize went to Tarzán de Valdehuida, owned by Laura Domínguez from Olleros de Sabero.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol hotels set to close August with occupancy rate close to the record-breaking month in 2019
  2. 2 Residents of two Costa del Sol villages resume fight to get back their beaches
  3. 3 Watch as more than 30 loggerhead turtles hatch on Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 Paddle board surfer and a family member who was trying to help her rescued from sea in Estepona
  5. 5 Luis Rubiales' mother locks herself in church in Andalucía and goes on hunger strike
  6. 6 Fear of water shortages slows the cultivation of vegetables and planting of second crops in the province
  7. 7 Man arrested for filming naked children using showers on Estepona beach
  8. 8 New hypermarket opening soon to create 140 jobs in La Cala de Mijas
  9. 9 Douglas Days festival in Teba hailed 'a great success'
  10. 10 Benalmádena auditorium to host night of orthodox flamenco

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad