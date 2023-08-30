This is Barquera de Filandón, the best Spanish mastiff in the world

Sections
Several Spanish mastiff dogs from the province of León, in the north of Spain, have continued to pick up international awards. But this time the prize is the highest one can aspire to. Barquera de Filandón, exhibited by breeder José Manuel Moncó, has been proclaimed absolute world champion of the breed.
The recognition was delivered at the prestigious World Dog Show, the canine world championship that took place in Geneva (Switzerland).
Barquera de Filandón obtained the maximum score from the judges with the highest rating of excellent, a result that marks the bitch as the world champion within the Spanish Mastiff breed.
In the young mastiff category, two world champion awards also went to León province. The female winner was Serena de los Zumbos, a bitch bred by Mario Alonso Martínez from León and owned by Álex Langa, originally from Granada. On the other hand, in the young male category, the prize went to Tarzán de Valdehuida, owned by Laura Domínguez from Olleros de Sabero.
