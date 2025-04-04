Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Reptiles found during the Guardia Civil's investigations. G. C.
Thirteen people investigated for illegal trafficking of protected animal species in Spain
The Guardia Civil seized 192 live specimens and 50 items such as ivory, tusks, paws and skins during Operation Thunder

Álvaro Soto

Madrid

Friday, 4 April 2025, 07:58

A Morrocoy tortoise, a Mexican orange-legged tarantula and a corn snake are some of the live animals that the Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona) has seized in Spain in the last year. Officers have investigated thirteen individuals and seized 192 live specimens, along with 50 inanimate items such as ivory, tusks, paws, and skins, as part of Operation Thunder, which aims to curb the trafficking and illegal trade of protected species.

In total, the Guardia Civil has carried out 438 inspections, resulting in 193 administrative offences and eleven criminal offences. The criminal offences were related to document forgery, as well as one case of smuggling and one case of animal abuse due to the trafficking of protected species. Meanwhile, the administrative offences mainly involved breaches of regulations on animal health and infectious diseases (epizootics), regulations on pet ownership, and the natural heritage and biodiversity law.

Among the most important operations, in Alicante, the Guardia Civil seized 18 live turtles belonging to species catalogued as endangered and internationally protected. In the search of a house in the municipality of Telde, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, a total of 31 animals of different species were seized, such as tarantulas, a yellow scorpion (a highly venomous species for which there was no antidote in the Canary Islands), a python, tortoises and lizards.

In Huelva, a man was found with a suitcase hidden inside his car containing 98 specimens of two species of birds (80 common goldfinches and 18 siskins), the origin of which he could not prove.

Operation Thunder has also focused this year on detecting the importation of woods from Russia and Myanmar, which, due to their origin and the restrictions imposed by the European Union, are prohibited. The activity has been carried out in collaboration with Universae and The Intel Academy, specialists in new technologies and research methodology through open sources.

